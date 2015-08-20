CLOSE
Dej Loaf Drops 2 Heaters, Rich The Kid ft. Quavo “Bandz In the Bank,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.20.15

This edition of Wired Tracks highlights two fresh releases from Detroit rapper Dej Loaf, who returns with two new songs for your listening pleasure.

Titled “I Got Problems” and “You Don’t Know Me,” respectively, both tracks are produced by DDS, the beatsmith behind Dej’s breakout hit “Try Me.” Stream the songs below, where you’ll also find tunes from Rich The Kid, Asher Roth, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Rich The Kid ft. Quavo – “Bandz In the Bank”

Asher Roth – “The Hierophant”

Berner, Sage The Gemini, Keak Da Sneak, Snow Tha Product – “Foreign”

Young Greatness ft. Yo Gotti – “Real Ni**as Back”

Devontée – “Juice”

Maino – “Games People Play”

Milli – “Papi Chulo”

Twista – “Lay Up (Freestyle)”

Berner , Dej Loaf , Quavo

