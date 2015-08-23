Royalty: Chris Brown Names New Album After His Daughter [Photos]

Fatherhood has changed Chris Brown for the better and the newfound sense of responsibility is inspiring the R&B star’s new batch of music.

In a Twitter announcement since retweeted by nearly 25,000 people, Breezy revealed that the title of his seventh solo studio album would be named Royalty, just like his one-year-old daughter.

“My new album will be named ‘Royalty,'” the proud father stated.

MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE NAMED "ROYALTY" — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 22, 2015

So far not a whole lot is known of the album’s tracklisting, although he recently hit the studio with Italian DJ Benny Benassi for a new track titled “Paradise.” The LP is expected to be released sometime this year, via RCA Records.

Brown and his daughter recently reunited on a tour stop in Virginia after months on not seeing one another. Due to the nature of his celebrity, the 26-year-old superstar has been actively engaged in a custody/child support battle with the girl’s mother, Nia Guzman-Amey, which has played out like an intentional money grab in the media.

Well for now, good times are here. Flip through the gallery to see flicks of Chris Brown and Royalty’s reunion.

Photos: Instagram/Chris Brown

