Twitter Drags Chris Brown For Head Tattoo [Photos]

No one in the world has to live with the brand spanking new Chris Brown head tattoo, but that doesn’t mean everyone and their mother doesn’t have an opinion on his dome artwork.

Late last night (August 24), the R&B star Instagrammed how he had an unspecific “hell of a night” and speculation has led us to believe he lost a bet because he debuted a tattoo of Greek goddess Venus de Milo on the back of his head.

Following the vague announcement, reception from his fans were less than favorable, to put it nicely.

Peep the most hilarious reactions to the Chris Brown head tattoo. At least he can still grow hair, for the time being. Afro season is right around the corner.

—

Photos: Instagram / Chris Brown Head Tattoo

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »