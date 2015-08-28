Curren$y ft. Lil Wayne & August Alsina “Bottom Of The Bottle,” DJ Greg Street ft. Jeezy “Run the Check Up,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.28.15

Curren$y offers listeners an audible delight with a New Orleans touch, as he debuts his new, leading single “Bottom of the Bottle,” featuring August Alsina and Lil Wayne.
The guitar-driven track will appear on Curren$y’s forthcoming Canal Street Confidential LP, due November 6 via Jet Life Recordings/Atlantic Records.
Support Spitta by purchasing “Bottom of the Bottle” on iTunes. Stream it guilt-free in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find DJ Greg Street’s new Jeezy-assisted cut “Run the Check Up” and more.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
https://soundcloud.com/greg-street-49181403/run-the-check-up
DJ Greg Street ft. Jeezy – “Run the Check Up”
CeeLo – “Sign of the Times”
DJ Cassidy ft. Chromeo & Wale – “Future is Mine”
Fetty Wap – “Decline (Freestyle)”
Kirk Knight – “Knight Time”
Bodega Bamz ft. Snow Tha Product – “2Lit2Quit”
Maino – “The Difference (KOBmix)”
Chris Rivers – “RIP”
