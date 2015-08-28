Curren$y ft. Lil Wayne & August Alsina “Bottom Of The Bottle,” DJ Greg Street ft. Jeezy “Run the Check Up,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.28.15

Curren$y offers listeners an audible delight with a New Orleans touch, as he debuts his new, leading single “Bottom of the Bottle,” featuring August Alsina and Lil Wayne.

The guitar-driven track will appear on Curren$y’s forthcoming Canal Street Confidential LP, due November 6 via Jet Life Recordings/Atlantic Records.

Support Spitta by purchasing “Bottom of the Bottle” on iTunes. Stream it guilt-free in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find DJ Greg Street’s new Jeezy-assisted cut “Run the Check Up” and more.

https://soundcloud.com/greg-street-49181403/run-the-check-up

