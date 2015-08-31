Best & Worst Dressed At The 2015 VMAs Red Carpet [Photos]

The Who’s Who arrived in droves at the 2015 Video Music Awards. As customary, the red carpet fête separated the haute couture from the hot ass mess.

From Rita Ora to Nicki Minaj to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, these stars showed out for one of the biggest award shows in music. Notable moments include Vic Mensa’s socially conscious getup and Amber Rose and Blac Chyna’s so-called feminist garb.

Check out more from last night’s VMAs arrivals, below.

