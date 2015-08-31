Kanye West Debuts adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350 “Beige” On MTV VMA Red Carpet [Photos]

Kanye West’s return to the MTV VMA’s good graces last night included a Video Vanguard Award and a triumphant speech where he revealed he was running for president in 2020.

However, his opening appearance on the VMA red carpet, alongside his pregnant wife Kim Kardashian also was layered in Kanye exclusivity.

The fashion guru broke out a never-before-seen pair of adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350’s in the colorway of beige to match his taupe ensemble. The good people over at Hypebeast report that as of press time, there are no plans for the beige adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350 to be released to the general public and very well could have been designed for Kanye’s big day of being honored.

Released in March, the gray design of the adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350 has been sold out for months as have the recently released black models. Should this beige colorway ever hit the market, expect nothing less than the same fate.

Peep images of the Kanye’s beige adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350 and get to salivating if you’re a sneakerhead.

Photos: Apega, Brian To, FayesVision/WENN.com

