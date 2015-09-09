Kid Cudi Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Could we have seen Kid Cudi wielding a light saber? The former G.O.O.D. music artist and accomplished actor took to Twitter to confirm that he auditioned for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
“I auditioned!! That whole experience alone was WILD,” wrote Cudi. “Happy I was able to get in the room and try! Blessed!”
Recently, Cudi revealed his plans to potentially drop a pair of albums this year, including the highly anticipated Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is in theaters on Christmas.
Photo: WENN.com
