Kid Cudi Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Could we have seen Kid Cudi wielding a light saber? The former G.O.O.D. music artist and accomplished actor took to Twitter to confirm that he auditioned for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

I auditioned!! That whole experience alone was WILD. Happy I was able to get in the room and try! Blessed! https://t.co/fWF1U0sUNb — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 7, 2015

Recently, Cudi revealed his plans to potentially drop a pair of albums this year, including the highly anticipated Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is in theaters on Christmas.

Photo: WENN.com