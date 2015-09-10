Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 1 Clothes Cost A Sh*t Ton Of Money [Photos]

Remember when Kanye West said he wanted everyone to get a pair of adidas Yeezys, and apparel? Be sure your bank account is healthy or you need not apply.

For example, that camouflage tee (see below) will cost you $210. Two hundred. And ten. Dollars. For a tee shirt.

Bruh…

Japanese style magazine Sense published a fashion spread that included the alleged prices for Yeezy Season 1 apparel. The most expensive item listed is a $4,000 shearling coat. The cheapest, a $160 tank top.

But hey, if you want to pay—and can actually afford—to dress like a couture hobo, who are we to judge? However, let me suggest Uncle Sam’s Army Navy.

No word on where or where exactly the gear will be available for sale, so you can start saving your pennies now. Check a sampling of the wears below and on the flip.

Camo T-Shirt: ¥25,000 JPY (Approximately $210 USD)

SFT Sweat Pant: ¥60,000 JPY (Approximately $500 USD)

Yeezy 950: ¥61,500 JPY (Approximately $510 USD)

Vest 1: ¥123,000 JPY (Approximately $1,025 USD)

Hooded Jacket: ¥204,500 JPY (Approximately $1,700 USD)

Long Sleeve Crew: ¥52,000 JPY (Approximately $430 USD)

SFT Long John Pant: ¥57,500 JPY (Approximately $480 USD)

