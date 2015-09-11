Jay Z & Beyonce Vacation In Italy Amid Divorce Rumors [Photos]

It seems like the annual Jay Z and Beyonce are divorcing rumors are ramping up right on schedule. Nevertheless, the happy looking couple, and Blue Ivy, are vacationing in Italy while the tabloids holla at those suspect sources.

The Carter family has been spotted galavanting about the boot shaped country, and yachting—Ocean’s 11. See “Oceans” off Magna Carta… Holy Grail if you don’t get that reference.

Vacation pics below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Corbis

1 2 3Next page »