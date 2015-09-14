CLOSE
Kanye West Officially Announces Yeezy Season 2

New York Fashion Week’s worst kept secret was that Kanye West would be holding a fashion show on Wednesday (Sept. 16). Yesterday (Sept. 13), the G.O.O.D. Music rapper officially teased Yeezy Season 2 via Twitter. 

The yeezy.supply website is back, with a countdown clock to the day of the show.

Interestingly, Hypebeast reports that Yeezy Season 2 will not be a collaboration with adidas Originals like the pricey Yeezy Season 1.

The Yeezy Season 2 collection will be presented at Skylight Modern at 537 West 27th St., and will feature a performance by Vanessa Beecroft.

