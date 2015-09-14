DOOMSTARKS “Lively Hood,” Young Thug “She Notice Me,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.14.15

Hip-Hop fans have been clamoring for an album from DOOMSTARKS, the intermittently-joined rapping tandem of Ghostface Killah and DOOM, to no avail.

Their new cut, “Lively Hood,” hit the web today. An album could be a pipe dream (or at Jay Electronica “it exists, but four people have heard it” status) at this point. But you can stream the aforementioned record in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find tracks by Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, and many more.

https://soundcloud.com/adultswimsingles/doomstarks

Photo: YouTube

Young Thug – “She Notice Me”

2 Chainz – “No Off Days”

Jay Rock – “Work Harder”

Sage The Gemini ft. IAMSU! – “Anti”

B.o.B ft. London Jae – “Ice”

Prodigy – “Quick To Flip (Freestyle)”

Vic Spencer – “Dick Jerkins”

KXNG Crooked – “If Was Dre”

https://soundcloud.com/turkmrynt/hotboyturk32-still-a-hotboy-ft

Turk ft. Boosie Badazz – “Still a Hot Boy”

https://soundcloud.com/itskiddkidd/fake-friends-prod-by-firebeats101

Kidd Kidd – “Fake Friends”

Russ – “Always Knew”