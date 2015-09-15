50 Cent Responds To YouTube Comments On His “Candy Shop” Video

Noisey recently revved up their flux capacitor and took 50 Cent back in time ten years to relive some of the praise and criticism from his 2005 single, “Candy Shop.” The shameless radio ploy managed to go platinum and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 but was also dismissed by his hardcore fans for its dumbing down to appease to a broader audience.

The commentary on the video’s YouTube page (which has racked up more than 172 million views since its inclusion in 2006) mirror opinions that are split down the middle and make for hilarious reactions from 50, who obviously has never taken the time to stop and read them. Also, at the very beginning of the interview, the G-Unit Hall of Famer manages to intertwine his thoughts on porn and interracial dating all in one blurb.

Watch 50 slander his “Candy Shop” detractors down below and hit the flip to refresh you memory with the actual video.

—

Photo: YouTube

