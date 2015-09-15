Bill Cosby Accusers Get TV Special [VIDEO]

Bill Cosby isn’t getting a reprieve from all the accusations of rape that he is facing. The A&E channel is airing a special called Cosby: The Women Speak that includes interviews with a number of his accusers, including model Beverly Johnson.

So far, over 50 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting, often with the use of drugs. However, Cosby has yet to be charged with a crime.

In July, New York magazine featured a cover story that included first person accounts from a plethora (35) of his alleged victims.

Cosby: The Women Speak airs Thursday, September 17 at 9pm.

Watch a trailer below.

