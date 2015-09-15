Beyonce & Jay Z Put On Full PDA In Italy [Photos]

In news that will shock the world, Beyonce and Jay Z actually kiss while on vacation, in public. It all went down in Sardinia, Italy.

Reports the New York Post:

Music’s power couple was photographed engaging in some serious PDA while on vacation in Sardinia over the weekend. In one of the photos, Bey and Jay can be seen passionately locking lips by the seaside on the Italian island. In another, they can be seen cuddling up together aboard a sleek boat. While the fashionable couple wasn’t dressed to the nines, their casual beach gear was still mighty stylish. The pop star wore a white bralet and patterned blue sarong (an outfit which won’t quell the rumors that she’s shielding her stomach from the public), while her husband wore a blue tee and shorts.

Yeah, the NY Post is the same rag that guaranteed that Jay and Bey were divorcing, last year. How about those sources?

Yes, Blue Ivy was there, too. Check out the pics below and on the flip.

