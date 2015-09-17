Philly Rapper Freeway Suffers Kidney Failure, Undergoing Dialysis

Renowned rapper Freeway is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

Reports Revolt TV:

The Philadelphia rapper was diagnosed following a recent routine checkup with his physician.

Someone close to Free’s camp exclusively told REVOLT the rapper was rushed in for an emergency dialysis after the discovery. As of this writing, he is currently resting and expected to receive another round of the treatment tomorrow (September 18).

Plans for Freeway’s upcoming Free Fest showcase, originally set for Saturday (September 19), is subject to change.