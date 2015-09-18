The Game Connects w/ Future & Sonyae On “Dedicated” | Wired Tracks 9.18.15

It’s all systems go for The Game, who’s readying The Documentary 2 for an October 9 release date.
The Compton rapper released a song called “Dedicated,” featuring Future and songstress Sonyae. It this is any indication of what The Documentary 2 will sound like, fans are in for a treat.
Pre-order the project on iTunes. Stream “Dedicated” in Wired Tracks below.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
A$AP Ferg ft. Marty Baller – “Jungle (Remix)”
Casey Veggies ft. Dom Kennedy – “Actin Up”
https://soundcloud.com/gherbomusic/ls-1
G Herbo – “L’s”
Dave East ft. Nas – “Forbes List”
Big Grams (Big Boi & Phantogram) – “Lights On”
Dougie F ft. Pitbull – “on Purpose”
Pell – “Cafe Du Monde”
Chris Rivers ft. Bodega BAMZ & Whispers – “Presidential”
https://soundcloud.com/ihiphop-distribution/u-god-journey-remix-feat-cannibal-ox-kool-keith-1
U-God ft. Cannibal Ox & Kool Keith – “Journey (Remix)”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED