The Game Connects w/ Future & Sonyae On “Dedicated” | Wired Tracks 9.18.15

It’s all systems go for The Game, who’s readying The Documentary 2 for an October 9 release date.

The Compton rapper released a song called “Dedicated,” featuring Future and songstress Sonyae. It this is any indication of what The Documentary 2 will sound like, fans are in for a treat.

Pre-order the project on iTunes. Stream “Dedicated” in Wired Tracks below.

