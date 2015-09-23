50 Cent Finds Secret To Cutting Bankruptcy Debt: Suing For $800K

The jig may or may not be up for 50 Cent’s claims that he’s a poor man targeted by too many lawsuits to keep up with the court dates.

While a judge decides whether or not his Vitamin Water earnings is vital information, the megastar rapper has found a new chink in his net worth’s armor and he’s blaming a former business partner for it.

Via TMZ:

50 Cent has filed a lawsuit against a guy who he claims falsely represented to E! he wanted to do a reality show featuring a “young white girl” working at G-Unit. 50 claims he paid Andrew Jameson $270,000 to make deals for him, including TV projects. 50 says Jameson went rogue after his deal expired and went to E! and made a deal for 50 called “The Unit.” Jameson suggested to a G-Unit employee to get a “young white woman” on board to make the show more sellable. 50 says in legal docs he was appalled when he found out, calling texts about the suggestion “highly offensive.” When 50 finally talked to E! to explain he didn’t want to do a reality show, he was told Jameson had already closed the deal. 50 says he refused to do the show and it “severely damaged” his relationship with NBCUniversal, E!’s parent company. 50 wants all sorts of damages, totaling more than $800k. Jameson’s lawyer, Eric George, tells TMZ, “His claims aren’t worth 50 cents.” George adds, “In fact, Andrew is the one owed money — several months of unpaid salary … and he’s in arbitration to get it.”

The last part sounds like a legal loophole…which will only amount to more money being spent in court. El struggle.

