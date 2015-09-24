Chris Brown’s Violent Past Might Get Him Banned From Australia

Chris Brown and his heavily-documented domestic violence incident with ex-girlfriend Rihanna continually haunts him since the news of the matter went public in 2009. Now, Brown’s violent past might get him banned from touring in Australia if a current protest is successful.

Billboard reported on the R&B entertainer’s world tour, which had proposed stops in Australia and New Zealand. The publication writes that a government minister in Australia has recommended that Brown not be granted a work visa to perform in the country based on what officials are calling “character grounds.”

From Billboard:

Speaking at the Thursday launch of a federal initiative to prevent domestic violence, Michaelia Cash said she would recommend that immigration minister Peter Dutton refuse the 26-year-old singer a visa on character grounds. “People need to understand if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you: `You cannot come in because you are not of the character we expect in Australia,'” said Cash, who is now minister for women following a Cabinet reshuffle this week. “This is a government that is not afraid to say: `no,'” she added. Brown’s four-date One Hell of a Nite Tour of Australia is due to kick off Dec. 9 at Perth Arena, before visiting Melbourne (Dec. 12), Sydney (Dec. 14) and concluding Dec. 16 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Activist group GetUp! launched a petition last Friday calling for Brown to be refused entry to Australia because of his background of violence against women. “Speaking out against Chris Brown has nothing to do with pop music,” the organization says, “and everything to do with men’s violence against women.” More than 10,000 people have signed up.

Brown has been somewhat candid and remorseful of the assault he unleashed on the Barbadian superstar singer, but flashes of violence and outbursts on social media hasn’t made it easy for most to accept that Brown has reconciled his past issues.

Additionally, Billboard added that Brown’s visit to New Zealand might also be in jeopardy.

Brown has yet to respond to the developments.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com