DMX Freed From Jail, Heading To The Studio

DMX is a free man, again. The rapper was sprung from the bing today (he was jailed back in July), and promises to fork over $20K to one of his baby mamas.

Reports TMZ:

X was sentenced to serve 6 months in July for child support issues with a baby mama who lives in Buffalo. However, the rapper tells TMZ there was an issue with his original conviction … he was never made aware he owed the baby mama any money.

DMX was released Friday and greeted by his attorney Dominic Candino, but he can still find himself behind bars if the court finds X knew about the money problems all along and chose not to pay up.

As for his plans now that he’s free — X says he’s headed to a local Spanish food joint and will hit up the same studio where he recorded the song, “I Miss You,” later tonight.