T-Pain, DJ Khaled & Uncle Luke Rock Pepsi MBA Live: The Florida Salute [Photos]

On Friday, September 25, 2015, more than 3,000 appreciative Hip-Hop fans packed Orlando, Florida’s Hard Rock Live to take part in the Pepsi MBA Live: The Florida Salute concert.

Both Pepsi and the National Black MBA Association joined forces to bring the crowd a high-energy show that including Sunshine State’s very own T-Pain, DJ Khaled (because all they do is win) and a surprise appearance from Luther “Uncle Luke” of the legendary 2 Live Crew. Orlando’s Power 95 FM DJ Nasty and DJ Tamera James were also on deck keeping the hot records flowing through the speakers.

The NBMBAA is one of the leading organizations for educational opportunities and economic growth for African-Americans and they apparently know how to entertain students all the same.

Check the highlights from the Pepsi MBA Live: The Florida Salute below.

Photos: Gerard Mora

