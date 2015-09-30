Drake Now Has 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

If you thought Drake looked mighty invincible in his beef with Meek Mill that started out with the Canadian megastar being somewhat accurately accused of employing ghostwriters, wait until you bear witness to his latest feat.

The future Views from the 6 creator has become the fourth artist in history to rack up 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits and he’s only his like, seventh summer.

It was his instant classic “Hotline Bling” that helped him achieve this latest milestone.

Reports Billboard:

The hip-hop titan debuts eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Oct. 10), upping him from 92 to a milestone 100 appearances, dating to his arrival with the No. 2-peaking “Best I Ever Had” in 2009. This week’s new entries are all from What a Time to Be Alive, his new mixtape album with Future that debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Drake’s stand-alone single “Hotline Bling” blasts 9-4 on the Hot 100. Of Drake’s 100 Hot 100 charted titles, 14 have hit the top 10, with one reaching No. 1: Rihanna’s “What’s My Name?,” featuring Drake, led the Nov. 20, 2010 list. Drake joins an extremely select group of acts that have totaled at least 100 Hot 100 hits, dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958 inception. Between his newly-arriving titles and five other songs (“Hotline Bling”; “Back to Back”; “Right Hand”; Future’s “Where Ya At”; and Meek Mill’s “R.I.C.O.,” the latter two featuring Drake), Drake claims 13 spots on the Hot 100 this week. The sum ties for the second-best simultaneous total. He shares the record, 14, with the Beatles. The Fab Four boasted 14 titles on the April 11, 1964 Hot 100 and Drake tied the mark with 14 on the March 7, 2015 chart, a week after his other surprise 2015 album, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, also began at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Only the cast of Glee (207), Elvis Presley (108) and Drake’s right-hand man, Lil Wayne (127) have been entered into the Billboard Hot 100 club.

—

