Pharrell Remixes ATCQ’s “Bonita Applebum” | Wired Tracks 10.13.15

The upcoming re-issue of A Tribe Called Quest’s classic debut album People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm will include a few key differences. This includes a remix of the group’s timeless track “Bonita Applebum,” produced by Pharrell Williams.

Yes, it’s taboo to touch a record of “Bonita Applebum’s” magnitude, but ATCQ clearly believed Pharrell–a legend in his own right–was up to the task. Stream P’s remix in Wired Tracks below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

