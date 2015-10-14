CLOSE
Home > 2 Chainz

Jhené Aiko “In a World of My Own/Very Good Advice,” Migos ft. 2 Chainz & Jeezy “Pipe It Up (Remix), “& More | Wired Tracks 10.14.15

Leave a comment

Today’s Wired Tracks highlights two songs of polar opposite varieties: Jhené Aiko’s “In a World of My Own/Very Good Advice” and Migos’ “Pipe It Up (Remix).”

The former is a soothing remake of two classic tunes from Disney’s Alice In Wonderland. And that makes perfect sense because Aiko will appear on the upcoming We Love Disney album, due in stores October 30.

The latter is features fellow ATLiens 2 Chainz and Jeezy, which all but solidifies your chances of hearing the record in a gentleman’s club sometime in the near future. Stream both records and then some in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Migos ft. 2 Chainz & Jeezy – “Pipe It Up (Remix)”

Raury – “demo 1: the sea”

Talib Kweli ft. Styles P – “The Mathematics”

Stro – “Live At The BBQ ’16”

MED, Blu & Madlib ft. Phonte & Likewise – “Finer Things”

Rome Fortune ft. D.R.A.M. – “24/7”

Retch – “All Night”

Tim Vocals – “Potline Bling”

https://soundcloud.com/skemesgodb/back-and-forth-feat-yakkiingleworld3-link-in-description

Skeme ft. Yakki – “Back And Forth”

Astro , blu , Jhene Aiko , Madlib , MED , Migos , phonte , Raury , Rome Fortune

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close