Drake has some new ink. The 6 God got a tattoo on his left shoulder of the letters B.B.K.

The tat pretty much cements Drizzy’s ties with UK Grime artist Skepta and his Boy Better Know label/brand.

And we all know a proper Drake co-sign is worth gold.

Drake’s collection of tats already include Aaliyah, his father, a praying hands emoji and more. Peep the new ink below.

Photo: Instagram