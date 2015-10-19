Kanye West Drops 2 New Songs Out The Blue [LISTEN]

Today, October 19, 2015, is just as good of day as any for new Kanye West music and the megastar musician has serviced his Soundcloud account without prior warning.

Alas, the recently uploaded records aren’t exactly the foreboding of his much-delayed seventh studio album, SWISH but beggars can’t be choosy these days.

The first of the pair is a remix to Yeezy’s 808s & Heartbreak opener, “Say You Will” which features a touch of jazz from New York City-based violinist, singer, and composer Caroline Shaw. The second being a brief outtake of The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” to which Kanye has named “When I See It.”

Peep both songs below before the record label inexplicably has them removed.

