Jay Z Oversees Historic Deal Between TIDAL & Barclays Center

Coming off the hugely successful TIDAL 1020 concert, it appears that Jay Z’s music streaming service and Barclays Center will be in a mutually beneficial relationship for years to come.

Billboard reports that the home of the Nets has just seen their concert space, the Cushman & Wakefield Theater get a titular makeover as the Tidal Theater from this point on.

Barclays Center CEO Brett Yormark calls the merge a “content deal” and says the partnership “affords us the opportunity to work with Tidal on emerging artist platforms and showcases, as well as some of their other artists, it doesn’t have to just be emerging artists.”

The underlying purpose of the new deal is said to give TIDAL’s artist development platform Tidal Discovery and landing space as well as “serving up unique experiences” for TIDAL X.

Where as the Cushman & Wakefield Theater will be repositioned into other areas of Barclays Center, Yormark says the Tidal Theater will put out “a minimum of eight events” into the new space over the course of a year.

According to Barclays Center data, the recent TIDAL 1020 shindig, which brought together heavyweight artists such as Beyonce, Prince, Nicki Minaj and Jay Z himself, drew in 3.3 million people in 198 countries via the stream, which reportedly doubled the amount of people who tuned into Super Bowl XLIX through the Internet.

“As evidenced by [Tidal X: 1020] the other night, Tidal, when they want to, can put on some big time events, and we anticipate having quite a few here at Barclays Center. It’s just another strategic alliance that I think helps to advance the content business here at Barclays Center, and we’re very excited about it,” Yormark stated.

Photo: Daily Mail Video Screenshot