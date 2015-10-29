Same Dog, Old Tricks: DMX Arrested For Child Support

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), DMX was arrested once again for failure to pay child support to the tune of $10K a month.

Reports USA Today:

Mount Vernon-born, Yonkers-bred rapper DMX, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, was arrested at his home in Westchester County on Tuesday on a July contempt of court charge for allegedly failing to pay $10,000 a month in child support to ex-wife Tashera Simmons and their four children. The child support was ordered by Judge Paul Marx in 2014. A warrant was issued for Simmons’ arrest on a contempt of court charge in July, according to the Westchester County Clerk’s office. County police confirmed they and Yonkers police arrested him at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at a Yonkers residence.

After telling the judge he was lining up smaller shows that would hopefully lead to even bigger paid dates, DMX was granted release without bail.

The “Get At Me Dog” rapper is due back in court on Nov. 18.

