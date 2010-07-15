Alicia Keys, Sade And Jay-Z To Perform At HIV/AIDS Charity Ball

Alicia Keys and Jay-Z are teaming up for a good cause and performing t at a charity ball to benefit those affected by HIV/AIDS .

Keys and Jigga will hit the stage alongside Sade at the annual “Black Ball” September 30 at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

The charity event will benefit “Keep A Child Alive” whose mission is to assist children and families affected by HIV/AIDS.

Keys is also a co-founder of the organization which has helped to raise over $10 million since 2004.

Keep a Child Alive also provides AIDS care through doctors, nutrition, testing, transportation, and treatment for those infected.