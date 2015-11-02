Lil B Drops The Weeknd Diss Record, “4 Tha Record” [LISTEN]

After seeing the alleged damage he could do to James Harden, it appears that the Lil B is itching to lay his wicked curse on just about anyone who doesn’t meet his swag requirements.

Abel Tesfaye–better known to you as The Weeknd–has landed on the Basedgod’s radar for whatever reason and he’s the subject of slander in the new song, “4 Tha Record.”

“F*ck The Weeknd, I can’t sing that soft, I still love the struggle, I get so jealous, still up in the hood in that mini mansion,” Lil B lazily raps at the R&B crooner’s direction before blatantly moaning “F*ck The Weeknd, put that on record.”

Although it’s exactly clear what the Billboard 200 chart-topper did to anger Lil B, the song’s coinciding mixtape title is Thugged Out, Pissed Off so sending random shots may be a reoccurring theme throughout the project. On the outro of the record, Lil B intensifies his anti-Weeknd stance by saying, “I don’t give a f*ck if you’re singing, I don’t give a f*ck if you’re rapping. If you’re stealing swag, you’re stealing swag.”

Abel may want to reach out just to be on the safe side. Listen and watch the video for The Weeknd diss song down below.

Photo: YouTube