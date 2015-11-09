WorldStarHipHop’s HIT Festival Ends In Supreme Struggle After Promoter Vybe Nation Couldn’t Pay Artists

This past weekend, the city of Tampa was supposed to be lit with premium Hip-Hop entertainment brought to fans by the inaugural H.I.T. (History In Tampa) Festival, presented by both WorldstarHipHop and Vybe Nation.

The culture’s favorite video website apparently held up their end of the bargain by getting the likes of Lil Wayne and Nas to the city’s USF Sun Dome. However, it appears that Vybe Nation failed to come up with the proper amount of funds for all the artists scheduled, including Fabolous, August Alsina, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Jim Jones and Tink.

The former two Def Jam acts were very vocal on social media on how fans were getting shafted after they had been asked to bend over without the lube. Fabolous has been especially vocal about these type of instances in the past.

Sorry to let u down. But it was bad business on behalf of @VYBEnation. I came to Tampa ready to perform https://t.co/dEPSINo9zX — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) November 8, 2015

Been here in Tampa for a while now. Terrible Terrible business conducted here. Sorry to all of my fans that came to support and see a show — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) November 8, 2015

Jay Cridlin for the Tampa Bay Times was keen to note while headliners Weezy F. Baby and the Illmatic One lived up to their legendary billing, fans were forced to wait eight hours for the concert’s conclusion. This, of course, included all the lulls in between thanks to the missing-in-actions artists who hadn’t received their dead presidents.

Since the epic social media fallout, Vybe Nation promised to refund ticket holder’s money, just before disgracefully making all their accounts private in attempts to duck the slander.

To make matters worse, WorldStarHipHop refused to make any mention of the festival on their social media accounts. The shame game is very real.

Make no mistake: fans were livid at the end of the night. Flip through the gallery below to see how the saddening events unfolded through the eyes of Fabolous and August Alsina.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

