Freddie Gibbs Teams Up With Black Thought On “Extradite” | Wired Tracks 11.11.15

Freddie Gibbs isn’t taking any prisoners as he roll outs his upcoming Shadow of a Doubt album (due in stores November 20), from which he blesses fans with a pair of new tracks.
Following up where “F*ckin Up the Count” left off, Gangsta Gibbs displays range in his emceeing abilities on the lyrically dexterous,” featuring Black Thought, and a boisterous ManMan Savage assisted trap gem called “Packages.”
Stream both below in Wired Tracks, along with the latest releases from Rick Ross, Big K.R.I.T., G Herbo and Joey Bada$$, and more.
Freddie Gibbs ft. ManMan Savage – “Packages”
DJ Clue & Rick Ross – “Get Money (Freestyle)”
G Herbo ft. Joey Bada$$ – “Lord Knows”
https://soundcloud.com/ygtut/ridingdirty
Big K.R.I.T. ft. TUT – “Riding Dirty”
Curren$y – “Jason (Freestyle)”
Asher Roth ft. Jesse Boykins III – “That’s All Mine”
Lil Bibby ft. Future – “Aww Man”
DMX – “Ain’t Nowhere To Hide”
https://soundcloud.com/namebrandcoffin/sets/dp-designer-casket
DP – Designer Casket
https://soundcloud.com/chiefkeefggt/chief-keef-stuntin-like-my-mama
Chief Keef – “Stuntin Like My Mama”
Omarion ft. BJ The Chicago Kid – “Game Over”
Eryn Allen Kane – “Piano Song”
