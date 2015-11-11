Freddie Gibbs Teams Up With Black Thought On “Extradite” | Wired Tracks 11.11.15

Freddie Gibbs isn’t taking any prisoners as he roll outs his upcoming Shadow of a Doubt album (due in stores November 20), from which he blesses fans with a pair of new tracks.

Following up where “F*ckin Up the Count” left off, Gangsta Gibbs displays range in his emceeing abilities on the lyrically dexterous,” featuring Black Thought, and a boisterous ManMan Savage assisted trap gem called “Packages.”

Stream both below in Wired Tracks, along with the latest releases from Rick Ross, Big K.R.I.T., G Herbo and Joey Bada$$, and more.

Freddie Gibbs ft. ManMan Savage – “Packages”

DJ Clue & Rick Ross – “Get Money (Freestyle)”

G Herbo ft. Joey Bada$$ – “Lord Knows”

https://soundcloud.com/ygtut/ridingdirty

Big K.R.I.T. ft. TUT – “Riding Dirty”

Curren$y – “Jason (Freestyle)”

Asher Roth ft. Jesse Boykins III – “That’s All Mine”

Lil Bibby ft. Future – “Aww Man”

DMX – “Ain’t Nowhere To Hide”

https://soundcloud.com/namebrandcoffin/sets/dp-designer-casket

DP – Designer Casket

https://soundcloud.com/chiefkeefggt/chief-keef-stuntin-like-my-mama

Chief Keef – “Stuntin Like My Mama”

Omarion ft. BJ The Chicago Kid – “Game Over”

Eryn Allen Kane – “Piano Song”