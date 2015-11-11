Dr. Dre’s Compton: A Soundtrack By Dr. Dre Goes Gold

ALL the talk and Internet fanfare behind Dr. Dre’s long-delayed third studio album, Compton: A Soundtrack By Dr. Dre has gone ice-cold since its initial release back on August 7, but that didn’t stop the project from quietly selling its way to a gold plaque. Per a new announcement made by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Compton: A Soundtrack By Dr. Dre has attracted sales of 500,000 copies or better sold. Also receiving a gold certification is The Weeknd’s breakout album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which was released a couple of weeks later on August 28. Embed from Getty Images

Compton Looks To Crown An Impressive List Of Dr. Dre Produced Albums

Although the album received general acclaim from critics, its most remarkable selling feature was nary a single or promotional music video was released to support its presence in the open market. The former N.W.A member also promised to donate all his royalties from the album to build an arts center right in the center of his hometown.

Compton: A Soundtrack By Dr. Dre is currently available on iTunes.

H/T: HHDX

Photo: Instagram