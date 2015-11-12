Jadakiss ft. Lil Wayne “Kill,” 2 Chainz ft. Jeezy “BFF (Remix)” & More | Wired Tracks 11.12.15

This edition of Wired Tracks highlights heaters from some a few rap veterans.
The first release comes courtesy of Jadakiss, who amid his Top 5 Dead or Alive album campaign, debuts a Lil Wayne-assisted, speaker-thumping track called “Kill.”
2 Chainz gifted fans with the second song, “BFF (Remix),” featuring Jeezy, along with an announcement that he and an Lil Wayne are releasing a joint album. Both records and thensome can be heard below in Wired Tracks.
https://soundcloud.com/midwestleakers6/jadakiss-ft-lil-wayne-kill-official-audio
https://soundcloud.com/dirtyglovebastard/young-dro-ft-rich-homie-quan-ugh-remix
Young Dro ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Ugh (Remix)”
R. Kelly ft. Juicy J – “Marching Band”
Mike Dean – “White Black Jesus”
Sheek Louch ft. Ghostface Killah – “I Luv It”
Torae – “Get Down”
Waka Flocka – “Blue or Red”
Rapper Big Pooh & Nottz – “Preach”
KOTA – “Customs”
