Jadakiss ft. Lil Wayne “Kill,” 2 Chainz ft. Jeezy “BFF (Remix)” & More | Wired Tracks 11.12.15

This edition of Wired Tracks highlights heaters from some a few rap veterans.

The first release comes courtesy of Jadakiss, who amid his Top 5 Dead or Alive album campaign, debuts a Lil Wayne-assisted, speaker-thumping track called “Kill.”

2 Chainz gifted fans with the second song, “BFF (Remix),” featuring Jeezy, along with an announcement that he and an Lil Wayne are releasing a joint album. Both records and thensome can be heard below in Wired Tracks.

https://soundcloud.com/midwestleakers6/jadakiss-ft-lil-wayne-kill-official-audio

Photo: YouTube

https://soundcloud.com/dirtyglovebastard/young-dro-ft-rich-homie-quan-ugh-remix

Young Dro ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Ugh (Remix)”

R. Kelly ft. Juicy J – “Marching Band”

Mike Dean – “White Black Jesus”

Sheek Louch ft. Ghostface Killah – “I Luv It”

Torae – “Get Down”

Waka Flocka – “Blue or Red”

Rapper Big Pooh & Nottz – “Preach”

KOTA – “Customs”