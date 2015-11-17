CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil Durk “Industry,” WatchTheDuck ft. Pharrell “Stretch 2-3-4,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.17.15

Leave a comment

Lil Durk is fed up with the fake love, hugs and “wassups” that accompany being a part of the rap game, and he’s quick to separate himself from fraudulent peers on his new track “Industry.”

Durk proclaims “I’m in these streets, you industry,” over riot-inspiring production by Nito Beats, continuing his rant against phony rappers throughout the record.

Stream “Industry” below in Wired Tracks, where you can also check out WatchTheDuck’s new Pharrell-produced heater “Stretch 2-3-4,” Certified Fresh alum Jazz Cartier‘s “I Know,” and more.

 

Photo: Instagram

Jazz Cartier – “I Know”

WatchTheDuck ft. Pharrell – “Stretch 2-3-4”

Tech N9ne ft. MURS & Ubiquitous – “Blunt And A Ho”

Styles P – “GhostDance”

Rich The Kid ft. Playboi Carti & Kodak Black – “Plug”

Rich The Kid ft. Freddie Gibbs – “No More”

Eryn Allen Kane – Aviary: Act 1

lil durk

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close