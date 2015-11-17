Lil Durk “Industry,” WatchTheDuck ft. Pharrell “Stretch 2-3-4,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.17.15

Lil Durk is fed up with the fake love, hugs and “wassups” that accompany being a part of the rap game, and he’s quick to separate himself from fraudulent peers on his new track “Industry.”

Durk proclaims “I’m in these streets, you industry,” over riot-inspiring production by Nito Beats, continuing his rant against phony rappers throughout the record.

Stream “Industry” below in Wired Tracks, where you can also check out WatchTheDuck’s new Pharrell-produced heater “Stretch 2-3-4,” Certified Fresh alum Jazz Cartier‘s “I Know,” and more.

