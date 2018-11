Jadakiss returns from his non-hiatus with a new solo album called Top 5 Dead Or Alive, out today (Nov. 20).

The Yonkers rapper invited a gang of features from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa. Of course, his LOX buddies, and even Diddy, chime in, too.

We would have preferred more Kiss for self, but stream Top 5 Dead Or Alive below and let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: ESPN