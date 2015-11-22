Funkmaster Flex Disses Drake: “F*ck That Canadian Ni**a” [VIDEO]

For years, Funkmaster Flex has been known for picking out future Hip-Hop hits or the right record to play at a party. However, when it comes to Drake vs. Meek Mill, the NYC DJ picked the wrong horse in that race.

Nevertheless, Flex is still riding for Meek, yelling “F*ck that Canadian ni**a” while spinning at a Jadakiss show in Patchogue, NY last night (Nov. 21).

We have a feeling Drake will still be heavy on Hot 97’s rotation, though. Watch the below—the look on dude’s face is priceless.

[H/T This Is 50]

Photo: Instagram