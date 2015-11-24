Common & Nicki Minaj Shine In Barbershop: The Next Cut Trailer [VIDEO]

Barbershop: The Next Cut, the third in the series, doesn’t drop until April, but today (Nov. 24) we get to see its first trailer. Common and Nicki Minaj are new to the fold while familiar faces like Ice Cube, Eve and Cedric the Entertainer also shine.

Chicago is still the location and the rampant gun violence in the Windy City is part of the plot of the new film. Also, the shop is now co-ed, with Calvin (Ice Cube) with Regina Hall’s beauty shop.

But of course, there are still plenty of jokes. Over under these are all of Nicki Minaj’s best scenes?

The Malcolm D. Lee-directed Barbershop: The Next Cut is in theaters April 15, 2016, watch the trailer below.

Photo: YouTube