Chris Brown Talks Fatherhood, Rihanna, Karrueche & Pushing Royalty Back [VIDEO]

Chris Brown checked with HOT 97’s Nessa Nitty to set the record straight on the whereabouts of his upcoming album, Royalty. The R&B star’s seventh studio effort was supposed to be dropping this Friday–as in Black Friday–but it appears that the plan’s have changed.

The new date will now be December 18.

Throughout the expansive 30-minute interview, Breezy didn’t hesitate to answer any pressing questions such as being a role model to his now one-year-old daughter, being insecure amongst his peers and even the very first time he found out he would be a father.

He even extended his apologies (once again) to his former girlfriends Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, to whom the latter starlet, he specifically apologized for her (allegedly) not being able to find work because she dated a bad boy.

Fatherhood has definitely unraveled a different side of Chris Brown than in year’s past, as you will see from the video. Additionally, pre-orders for Royalty will be available on the album’s originally scheduled release date.

Photo: Instagram / Chris Brown