Jay Rock Drops “Traffic Jam” ft. Kendrick Lamar & SZA | Wired Tracks 11.25.15

Jay Rock serves fans an audible feast just before Thanksgiving in the form of “Traffic Jam,” a full version of the b-side on 90059‘s “Easy Bake.”
If you’ve heard the album, the song’s warm, funk-driven synth and percussion remain in tact, as does SZA’s buttery vocal. At that moment, listeners are treated to a curve ball in the form of a guest verse from Kendrick Lamar, which, per usual, is quite different from the bars he kicks on his albums.
Stream Jay Rock’s “Traffic Jam” in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: Instagram
