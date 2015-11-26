CLOSE
Jay Rock Drops “Traffic Jam” ft. Kendrick Lamar & SZA | Wired Tracks 11.25.15

Jay Rock serves fans an audible feast just before Thanksgiving in the form of “Traffic Jam,” a full version  of the b-side on 90059‘s “Easy Bake.” 

If you’ve heard the album, the song’s warm, funk-driven synth and percussion remain in tact, as does SZA’s buttery vocal. At that moment, listeners are treated to a curve ball in the form of a guest verse from Kendrick Lamar, which, per usual, is quite different from the bars he kicks on his albums.

Stream Jay Rock’s “Traffic Jam” in Wired Tracks below.

Young Thug ft. YL Vision – “Relax”

Rich Homie Quan – “The Most”

Juicy J ft. Project Pat – “Twrk Bit”

Trey Songz ft. MIKExANGEL & Dave East – “Everybody Say”

Trey Songz – “Walls”

Monica ft. Akon – “Hustler’s Ambition”

Kid Ink ft. Curren$y & Vee Tha Rula – “Feel Inside”

Red Pill ft. Blu – “Fly On A Window”

Jae Millz ft. Lil Wayne – “Quarter Past 3”

Sheek Louch – “Muddy Gorillas”

Quentin Miller – “Loading…”

Shawn Harris – “Dance”

