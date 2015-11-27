Stream Erykah Badu’s But You Caint Use My Phone Mixtape Featuring Andre 3000 [LISTEN]

As promised, Erykah Badu has released her new mixtape, But You Caint Use My Phone and its lone guest appearance comes courtesy of an artist the world has been dying to hear the incredible songstress record with.
Her first baby daddy, Andre 3000.
The electic batch of neo everything is available for your listening consumption down below.
But You Caint Use My Phone Track List
- Caint Use My Phone Suite
- Hi
- Cell U Lar Device
- Phone Down
- U Use To Call Me
- Mr. Telephone Man
- U Don’t Have To Call
- Whats Yo Phone Number
- Dial’afreaq
- I’ll Call U Back
- Hello
—
Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED