Kanye West Allegedly Has Sex Tape Pounding Out Teen Kim Kardashian Lookalike

Even an A-list artist such as Kanye West isn’t exempt from being embroiled in a sex tape rumor.

Rumors are currently circulating that the SWISH rapper paid big money to keep a homemade adult video of himself and oddly enough, a Kim Kardashian lookalike off the market.

Via Radar Online:

RadarOnline.com has uncovered the bombshell revelation — buried in secret court documents — that the 38-year-old “Gold Digger” hitmaker used part of his $130 million fortune to prevent the release of a raunchy sex tape co-starring a young Kim Kardashian lookalike. “A Hollywood businessman who brokered other sex tapes with celebrities successfully negotiated the deal,” a source told Radar. Radar was first to break the news of the existence of a 20-minute video, which showed West and an unidentified 18-year-old woman having intercourse. According to a San Fernando sex industry insider, the video was shot sometime shortly before Kanye started dating wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper was reportedly terrified of the footage getting out. “The sex tape was shopped and there was a lot of interest, but behind-the-scenes, Kanye freaked out!” the insider added. “He would have done anything to make sure it stayed private.” There have been rumors since that there was a second — forty-minute tape — in existence that also was yet to be exposed.

We’re going to need to some receipts to completely swallow this particular Kanye West sex tape folly but stranger things have happened.

Also, it’s worth nothing that backdoor legal action don’t always block these kind of things from creeping its way into the daylight. Just ask Lil Wayne.

—

Photo: Winston Burris/WENN.com