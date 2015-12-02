Kid Cudi “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven,” DJ Carisma ft. Chris Brown & DeJ Loaf “Till the Morning,” & More | Wired Tracks 12.2.15

As Kid Cudi cited, life can be rather unpredictable, which led him to postpone his “Especial” tour citing production issues and personal strife. Today, he counters the unfortunate news with the release of “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven.”

The title track from Cudder’s upcoming album is produced by his longtime friend and collaborator Plain Pat. Within in seconds of pressing play, listeners are bombarded with a combination of a dusty drum break, hypnotizing strings, and soothing guitar, which collectively set the stage for the Shaker Heights native spit the kind melodic lines his fans know and love.

Stream Cudi’s “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” in Wired Tracks below.

