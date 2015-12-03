Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost Wins Shoe Of The Year At FNAAs

Kanye West has plenty of reasons to smile today, this after he was recognized for his fashion craftsmanship by winning a top honor at the 29th Footwear News Achievement Awards. West’s adidas Yeezy Boost sneaker won the Shoe of the Year Award, and the acceptance speech was vintage Kanye.

Better known as the “Shoe Oscars,” the FNAAs took place Wednesday (Dec. 2) night in New York, a star-studded event that had attendees like Fergie, Deion Sanders and others showing off their best footwear. West arrive wearing the Yeezy Boost 950 model, and he didn’t disappoint during his 20-minute acceptance speech.

More from Footwear News:

“I care about product. I’m dead serious for what I create as an artist in this lifetime,” he said. “It’s a spark that I want to bring joy. And just like when my daughter is singing and jumping around — she might not be finishing her sentences perfectly, but she’s bringing so much joy. And I know that she’s going to grow up and be amazing. So you can see a spark in the pieces I do so that one day they can’t grow up and be amazing.”

Footwear News also covered some of the best quotes of West’s speech, which included a bit of profanity but also an exceptional amount of gratitude for those who paved the way for him to become a designer. You can check those out by following this link.

Congratulations to Kanye West for winning the FFNA Shoe of the Year award for the popular adidas Yeezy Boost sneakers.

—

Photo: adidas/instagram/@jordandepot