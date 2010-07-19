Michael Jordan Questions Lebron James’ Move To Miami [Video]

Michael Jordan is the latest person to weigh in on Lebron James’ decision to join Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade at the Miami Heat.

The NBA legend gave an interview to ESPN at the end of a golf tournament in Nevada.

When asked his opinion on the free agent market that allowed the trio to unite for the same team, Jordan says he would’ve never called up greats like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson to play on the same team as him but understands Lebron’s decision.

“There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry, called up Magic and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team but that’s … things are different. I can’t say that’s a bad thing. It’s an opportunity these kids have today. In all honesty, I was trying to beat those guys.”

He also adds,

“I don’t know if they would’ve been on my team…I’m a competitive guy and I like to play against competitive players.

Check out Jordan talking The Heat’s “Three Kings” below.