Drake’s “Back To Back” Meek Mill Diss Record Gets Grammy Nomination

It’s not like Drake needed more evidence that he trumped Meek Mill in their quasi battle, but here’s more proof. The Toronto rapper’s searing diss track “Back To Back” has been nominated for a Grammy award.

The song is up for Best Rap Performance along with J. Cole’s “Apparently,” Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” Kanye West’s “All Day” and Nicki Minaj’s “Truffle Butter.” Yeah, Drizzy is on “Truffle Butter,” too.

Even more evidence of Drake’s ascension to Hip-Hop and Rap’s A-list is that his “mixtape,” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, is up for Rap Album of the Year.

Drake’s proper new album, Views From The 6, will be out early next year.

