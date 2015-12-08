Kanye West Played Lamar Odom His New Album

Lamar Odom is still at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles (that bill is going to be crazy). While recovering from the coma he fell into after cavorting with hookers, the former NBA star got to hear Kanye West’s new SWISH album.

According to Kim Kardashian, her and Yeezy played their estranged brother-in-law the new project and he “loved it.”

We wish Odom a speedy recovery and all that, but when is the album going to drop, though?

