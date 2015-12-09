Drake Flirts With Golden State Warriors Sideline Reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Drake is loyal to his hometown NBA squad, the Toronto Raptors, but he found time to get chummy with the league-best Golden State Warriors after a recent contest. Drizzy took a photo with Golden State sideline reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude complete with a flirty caption that only the charming Canadian could pull off.

Over the weekend, the Warriors trounced the Raptors 122-109 at the Air Canada Centre but it didn’t appear that Drake was terribly sad about things. Three days ago, Drake posted a photo of he and reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry with the caption reading, “Always hurts to see the home team take a L. But this guy is the definition of class and talent and deserves everything right now!”

Drake’s gushing over all things Golden State Warriors didn’t end there after posted a photo Tuesday of he and Gold-Onwude smiling for the camera. Drake was grinning especially hard, and we can’t exactly blame him for that.

“When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game,” read Drake’s caption of the photo.

Check out the lovely snap of Drake and Golden State Warriors sideline reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude below.

—

Photo: Instagram