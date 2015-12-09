Beyonce Reportedly Turned Down Role In The Wiz Live!

NBC’s The Wiz Live! broke social media records and was a ratings magnet last week but imagine how many more televisions would have been illuminated had Beyonce been singing her heart out as Dorothy or Glinda, the Good Witch of the South.

The R&B/Pop legend was reportedly offered a role for the televised hit but decided to decline the offer because musicals are a thing of the path as far as her filmography is concerned.

Reports US Weekly:

Beyonce is getting her act together. “She wants to land leading roles in movies and has been taking classes in New York and L.A. for the past year,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. And the 34-year-old, who earned a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy ­Golden Globe nod for 2006’s Dreamgirls, is moving past musicals. “Bey’s looking for an iconic dramatic role,” adds the source, who notes she turned down NBC’s The Wiz Live! “She wants to make a film that’s socially relevant to African American rights.”

Queen Bey’s other music-based films include 2001’s Carmen: A Hip Hopera, 2003’s The Fighting Temptations and 2008’s Cadillac Records. Appearing in The Wiz Live! still would have been a good look, though.

