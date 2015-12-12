Lil Boosie Lost Half A Kidney During Cancer Surgery

Lil Boosie‘s kidney cancer was more advanced than many thought. During his recent surgery, the Baton Rouge rapper had half of his kidney removed.
Reports TMZ:
Boosie went under the knife on Tuesday and tells TMZ, the doctors removed half of one of his kidneys. It’s called a nephrectomy, and Boosie says it worked like a charm … docs believe they got all of the cancer.
Boosie says he’s still feeling weak 3 days after the surgery, and his wallet’s definitely feeling it too. He doesn’t have health insurance, so he had to pay $90,000 out-of-pocket!
He feels blessed to have been successful enough that he could foot the life-saving procedure. He’s going to be in a cancer rehab facility for at least 3 weeks, but overall … Boosie calls this a minor setback for a major comeback.
Count your blessings.
And as always, f*ck cancer.
I want to thank each and everyone for all the support and love! Surgery went well..God is good! Next step recovery! Cancer has been removed from Boosie kidney… Thanks to all Boosie family and friends and all my real Boosie fans for all the prayers from #badazzmusicsyndicate… I am a #cancersurvivor 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀please pray for my recovery I will be n rehab learning to walk again n build my strength so I can get back to the business thanks again for your prayersGODISGREAT🙏
