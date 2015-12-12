Lil Boosie Lost Half A Kidney During Cancer Surgery

Lil Boosie‘s kidney cancer was more advanced than many thought. During his recent surgery, the Baton Rouge rapper had half of his kidney removed.

Reports TMZ:

Boosie went under the knife on Tuesday and tells TMZ, the doctors removed half of one of his kidneys. It’s called a nephrectomy, and Boosie says it worked like a charm … docs believe they got all of the cancer.

Boosie says he’s still feeling weak 3 days after the surgery, and his wallet’s definitely feeling it too. He doesn’t have health insurance, so he had to pay $90,000 out-of-pocket!

He feels blessed to have been successful enough that he could foot the life-saving procedure. He’s going to be in a cancer rehab facility for at least 3 weeks, but overall … Boosie calls this a minor setback for a major comeback.