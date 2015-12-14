YG Blesses Fans With 3 New Records | Wired Tracks 12.14.15

YG has been mum in recent months, allowing only FADER access in a candid interview detailing him getting shot, how that’s affected his movement in LA, and what his new album, Still Krazy (due 2016), will sound like. Fans can gauge the latter by getting an earful of three new songs released by the Compton rapper.

The first release, “I Wanna Benz,” featuring Nipsey Hussle, 50 Cent, and production from London On The Track, arrived over the weekend. Today, YG quickly returned with a pair of offerings–one a freestyle over Goapele’s “Close,” another an original song called “City Mad,” featuring Mozzy and Slim400 (the latter also appears on the former).

It’s unclear if these tunes are freebies or album material, but they all bang. Hear YG’s latest in Wired Tracks below, where the latest from Chance The Rapper, Rudimental and more can also be found.

YG ft. Nipsey Hussle & 50 Cent – “I Wanna Benz”

YG ft. Mozzy & Slim400 – “City Mad”

YG ft. Slim400 – “Goapele Freestyle”

Photo: Instagram

